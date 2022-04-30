ACB’s civil hospital equipped with state-of-art-facilities

Aurangabad, April 30:

The Cantonment Civil Hospital (CCH) that was once accused of referring patients to other hospitals, is now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Attempts are being made to provide facilities at the hospital with the patient as the focal point. A total of 47,845 OPD patients and 2,443 IPD patients were treated during the year, said ACB chief executive officer Vikrant More. He was speaking at a programme held to inaugurate various facilities in the hospital here recently.

The hospital is operated by the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) for the citizens of the cantonment. However, the board members had lodged several complaints about the lack of facilities at the hospital during the general body meeting. But in the last three years, the ACB along with the Lion Club have provided various facilities in the hospital. The hospital at present has a pediatrician, general practitioner, ENT surgeon, skin specialist, dentist, ophthalmologist, diagnostic centre, gynecologist, pathology lab and sonography facility. This has stopped patients from visiting private hospitals. At present, 200-250 patients are treated on a daily basis. Twenty beds are available in the in-patient ward.

100 deliveries per month

All Lions diagnostic tests are being performed for patients at the camp hospital. In addition, more than twenty sonographies are performed daily. There are more than a hundred deliveries per month and about fifteen to twenty caesarean deliveries per month, said Dr Geeta Malu, medical officer.