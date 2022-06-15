Accused get PC in murder case

Aurangabad, June 15:

Judicial magistrate (first class) S P Bedarkar on Wednesday remanded Syed Amer alias Chira Syed Salim (21) and Feroz Younus Shaikh (27, both residents of Dada Colony, Kailasnagar) in the police custody till June 19 on the charges of murdering their friend Yousuf Asadullah Khan (16, Dada Colony) over a dispute while drinking liquor on Tuesday.