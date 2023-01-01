Achyutrao Joshi no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 1, 2023 06:35 PM 2023-01-01T18:35:02+5:30 2023-01-01T18:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Achyutrao Madhavrao Joshi (77, Kasliwal Estate) passed away due to old age on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, a son, daughter, son-in-law and extended family. He was the father of director of Dhananjali finance Dhananjay Joshi.