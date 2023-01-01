Achyutrao Joshi no more

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 1, 2023 06:35 PM 2023-01-01T18:35:02+5:30 2023-01-01T18:35:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Achyutrao Madhavrao Joshi (77, Kasliwal Estate) passed away due to old age on Sunday. He is survived by ...

Achyutrao Joshi no more | Achyutrao Joshi no more

Achyutrao Joshi no more

Next

Aurangabad: Achyutrao Madhavrao Joshi (77, Kasliwal Estate) passed away due to old age on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, a son, daughter, son-in-law and extended family. He was the father of director of Dhananjali finance Dhananjay Joshi.

Open in app
Tags : Kasliwal Estate Kasliwal Estate Dhananjay joshi