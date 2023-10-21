Acid attack on woman by drunken husband

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A drunken husband threw acid on his wife returning from work in Waluj on Saturday. The woman, Sunita Ramesh Neel (45), suffered burns on her back and was admitted to the government hospital for treatment. The accused husband, Ramesh Gopinath Neel (55), is absconding.

The incident took place around 6 pm in the Waluj area. According to police, Sunita had left her workplace in Waluj and was walking towards home when she was stopped by her husband. Ramesh Neel was intoxicated and started an argument with her. He then tried to throw a bottle of acid on her, but Sunita managed to escape.

However, Ramesh chased her and threw acid on her back. Sunita suffered burns and was rushed to the government hospital by citizens. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against Ramesh and are searching for him. PSI Deepak Rothe under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav is investigating the case.