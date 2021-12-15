Acid reflux and probiotics

Dr Nikita Raghav

There is an interesting link between using probiotics and improving acid reflux or heartburn. Let us talk about one such therapies of probiotics, which are good bacteria that keep bad bacteria from growing. These living microorganisms found in yogurt and other cultured foods may help improve your body’s environment inside out. The name that means ‘for life.’

There is a relationship between your brain and your gut, which is connected by the vagus nerve. The vagus nerve is bidirectional. What happens on one side, affects the other and vice versa. The vagus nerve is a part of autonomic nervous system that controls the valves on the top and bottom of the stomach, which regulates the amount of food that goes through these passages.

The biggest side effect of taking antibiotics is GERD, or acid reflux. Antibiotics destroy your microbes, and if you don’t have enough good bacteria, it can seriously affect your stomach. Microbes in the large intestine also make bile salts. If there is a problem, it can lead to more of acid reflux effect in the small intestines, which can create ulcers.

Here are some gastric uses

Probiotics aid in digestion.

They may treat irritable bowel syndrome.

Speed up the treatment for certain intestinal infections.

Prevent stomach ulcers from forming.

Natural remedies for acid reflux or heartburn.

1. Apple cider vinegar.

2. Buttermilk and yogurt.

3. Betaine hydrochloride.

4. Kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi.

Most people can consume Probiotics without experiencing any adverse side effects. In a study, it was found that 79% of people who took probiotics had relief from acid reflux. The only con will be the quality of probiotics may vary by manufacturer. It’s always a good idea to consult a doctor if you have any chronic, ongoing or underlying problem.