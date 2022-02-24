Action against college bus, students left on road

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

The RTO officials on Thursday evening took action on a bus carrying college students. But instead of giving a memo and sending the bus, the students were taken down the bus. In addition, the concerned college administration alleged that one vehicle was confiscated while the tax on other vehicles was due. However, RTO officials said that the action was taken as per the rules.

A team from the RTO office took action on a bus transporting students of Sharad Chandra Pawar Engineering College run by Shiva Trust. The bus was seized and brought to the RTO office. Earlier, the students were dropped off in front of the railway station. The bus was parked at the RTO office. Upon receiving the information, the college staff rushed to the RTO office along with the students. The controversy continued until late in the evening.

Action against wrong bus

The tax on other vehicles is unpaid, but this bus was confiscated. Students faced inconvenience as they were dropped off the bus. Action taken was incorrect, said Dr Balasaheb Pawar, president, Shiva Trust.

Action as per rules

The tax is levied on the vehicle which is confiscated. The action taken is as per rules. The female students were sent home in a government vehicle, said Sanjay Metrewar, RTO.