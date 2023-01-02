Action against those involved in Afghan girl’s result case

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Pramod Yeole said that action would be taken against those involved in the case of tampering with the result of the Afghanistan girl.

It may be noted that a girl from Afghanistan was declared passed in B Sc even though she had 'Allowed To Keep Term (ATKT) in the first and fourth semesters.

As per norms, one should have cleared all the semesters in the first and second years of an undergraduate course to appear for the final year examination.

Afghanistan girl Kakar Fatema Noor Mohammed was declared passed in 15 subjects, from the first semester to the final semesters, in one examination session. This created doubts in the minds of university officers.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Ganesh Manza cancelled her degree in October 2022.

Talking to newsmen, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the BoEEn was directed to examine the answer books of the student through experts. He said that the experts completed the examination of answer books of all six semesters of the student.

“On receiving the experts' report, action will be taken against those who are involved in the case so that no one should do so in future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the university obtained clarification from the student and her college principal. When their clarifications were found unsatisfactory, BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza directed the college to cancel the admission of the girl