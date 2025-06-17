Action causes cold war between talathi, revenue employees & District Collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cold war has broken out between talathi, revenue employees and the District Collector because of the action of suspension and salary deduction.

The office-bearers of the Talathi Mahasangh met District Collector Deelip Swami and informed him about the suspension of innocent Talathis and that their reputation was being tarnished despite their full contribution to the work of the Agristack scheme.

Later, the District Collector ordered a one-day salary deduction for employees who came late. So, the Revenue Employees Association met Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune and held a discussion on this.

In all the cases, the organisations have taken the stand that there is no issue of any pressure mechanism, but the administration should consider and take action according to inclusive rules.

The Government had given orders to three agencies for Agristack, namely Agriculture, Rural Development and Revenue.

The original scheme was for Agriculture. The employees opposed it for some of their demands. Later, the Gram Sevak Sanghatana opposed it. While the Talathis were responsible for approving farmer ID registration, the work of Agriculture and Gram Sevak was also imposed on the Talathis.

The work of PM Kisan was done by the revenue machinery. Agristack was also carried out through the revenue system. A memorandum was given to tehsildar when the minor mineral action was taken. Instead of taking action in general, only action was taken at the junior level, which led to displeasure among the Talaths.

What district collector says

The Talathi Mahasangh leaders had met me. They must have also gone to the Ministry. But, they have been given an explanation that action would be taken if they do not work.

(Deelip Swami, District Collector)

Comprehensive thinking should be done

The Talathi scheme was implemented when there was opposition from Gram Sevaks and Agricultural Assistants to the Agristack scheme. We opposed it as the Talathis were being burdened with all the work of the scheme, including regular work. The defaulters should be suspended, but no action should be taken against innocent employees.

(Anil Suryavanshi, State Working President, Talathi Federation)

Take action as per rules

It is not right to deduct one day's salary of revenue employees for coming late on just one day. If there is a delay of three days, there is a rule of deducting one day's salary. Therefore, the administration should take action according to the rules.

(Paresh Khosre, District President, Revenue Employees Association)

No opposition or disagreement about action. But, action should not be taken against innocent employees.

(Satish Bhadane, District President, Talathi Federation)