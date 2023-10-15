Activists re-immerse idols found in dried up ponds in Satara

Various environmental organizations clean dried up ponds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Volunteers of various social and environmental organizations volunteered to clean up the dried up ponds adjacent to Dhule-Solapur highway near Satara-Deolai on Sunday. The volunteers found Ganesh idols in the dry ponds. These idols were again immersed in the Satara well.

Along with this, they also cleaned the adjoining areas. Organisations like 'Mission Swachh Satara Deolai', 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Environmental Movement' and 'Nisarg Seva Foundation' participated in the cleanliness drive. Mahesh Chidrawar, Rajiv Thete, Chetan Pagare, Prakash Vaidya and others were present.

Cleaning of the dry up ponds

The residents of the Satara area and Ganesh mandals immerse the Ganesh idols in the ponds in the Satara and Deolai area. Due to less rain this year, there was less water in the ponds and hence the ponds dried up quickly. This exposed the idols. After some aware citizens of Satara area realized this, they brought this matter to the attention of the members of Mission Swachh Satara Deolai Abhiyan. The organizations then came forward and cleaned the pond.