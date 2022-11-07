Activists urged to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in large numbers

Shankarnagar: Nanded district Congress senior vice-president Dr Minal Patil Khatgaonkar urged the people in Biloli and Degloor Tehsils to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a big number. Dr Khatgaonkar reviewed the preparations for the Yatra, here today. Former MP Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar is guiding the activists. Massive campaigning of the Yatra is being done at all places in the region. About 14 different committees have been formed. Three big lodging camps have been set up which comprise of the Bharat Yatri camp, the other is for leaders and CWC members of Maharashtra, third camp for local CWC workers and leaders. Several general lodging halls equipped with beds have been kept ready. Attractive cutouts, hoardings, banners, posters are being displayed at various places. Colourful lightings are being done at several places. The bomb search and disposal squad also visited the place. Altogether, Shankarnagar is all set up to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra.