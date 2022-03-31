Actor Milind Shinde to inaugurate ‘Nagsen Festival’

Aurangabad, March 31:

The alumni association of educational institutes run by the People’s Education Society (PES) will organise a three-day ‘Nagsen Festival’ from April 1 as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Actor Milind Shinde will inaugurate the festival at Milind College at 6 pm on Friday.

Sunil Gajakosh will deliver a lecture on ‘changes in the film industry’ while writer and director Rajkumar Tange will preside over it.

Engineer Kuldeep Ramteke, retired general manager of Bank of Maharashtra Prahlad Ambhore, Principal Dr Pramod Hirode, police inspector Sharad Ingle, PI Prashant Potdar and others will grace the inaugural event.

Chief convener Sachin Nikam, Siddharth Mokale, Dhananjay Borde, Dr Kishor Wagh and others appealed to all to avail of the programme.