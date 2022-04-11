Actress Saumya Tondon to inaugurate Fashionista

Aurangabad, April 11:

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai’ face television actress Saumya Tondon will inaugurate the 21 edition of Fashionista Fashion and Life Style Exhibition to be held at Welcom Hotel Rama International on April 12, 13 and 14. The exhibition will be open for all without any entry fees between 11 am and 8 pm.

More than 70 designers will showcase their products, which will be a treat for fashion lovers and youngsters. An array of Indo-wester, fashionable collection, kurties, leggings, Suits series, Lakhnowi Suits, Precision jewellery, fashion jewellery, accessories, gifts and others will be available.