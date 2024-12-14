Adaptation essential for student success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Success is within reach when goals are clear, but achieving them requires adapting to challenges and recognizing one’s potential, said Dr. M.D. Shirsath, dean of BAMU. He was speaking as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony at Vivekanand College.

Principal Dr. Dadasaheb Shengule, who presided over the event, emphasized that the New National Education Policy promises a bright future for students. He encouraged them to focus on skill development and self-improvement to succeed in today’s competitive world. The event was attended by Dr Vasantrao Niras, vice-principal Dr Aruna Patil and Dr T.R. Patil. Prof. Sharmistha Thakur hosted the event and Dr Patil gave the vote of thanks. Degrees were awarded to the graduating students during the ceremony.