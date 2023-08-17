Adarsh scam chargesheet to be submitted in 15 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police are investigating the sensational Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam worth crores of rupees. They have collected several evidence including the cheques, receipts and transaction details from the accused and other sources. Hence, the police are confident that the first chargesheet in the case can be submitted within 15 days. The police have received 1,524 complainants so far. Two independent cases were registered with Cidco police station on July 11. The main accused and chairman Ambadas Mankape, his son, two daughters-in-law and five directors have been arrested so far. However, one of his sons and chief manager Devidas Adhane are still at large.

CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Aparna Gitay, ACP Ranjeet Patil and PI Sambhaji Pawar are taking regular review of the investigation. The police have collected concrete evidence and registered the statements of 20 accused. The later evidence and statements will be included in the supplementary chargesheet.