Adarsh Shikshak Samiti to agitate on Nov 1

Founder of the teachers union Dilip Dakhne said that thousands of teachers from the district would participate in the agitation for their various demands including the implementation old pension scheme, not closing schools which have poor students strength, removing the condition of staying at headquarter for teachers, filling vacant posts of deputy education officer, extension officers, centre chiefs, graduate teachers, grade-II headmasters and teachers and stopping giving non-academic works to teachers.

He said that the Government and the administration is giving empty promises about teachers' problems for the last two to two and half decades.

The objective of the agitation is to draw the attention of the Government towards union problems.

State secretary of the union Anjum Pathan, Deepa Deshpande, Pushpa Daud, Rajendra Navle, K C Gadekar and others appealed to teachers to participate in the agitation.