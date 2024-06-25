Adarsh Shikshak Samiti to take out morcha on June 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Adarsh Shikshak Samiti will take out a morcha to the office of the divisional commissioner on June 30 for their different pending demands, including the old pension scheme.

A meeting of the teachers' unions was held recently to discuss the pending issues. State president of the union Shivaji Sakhre-Patil said it was decided in the meeting to take out a big morch to draw attention towards their demands.

Union founder Dilip Dakhne, Ramdas Sangle, Mukta Pawar, Anjum Pathan and others were present.

Their other demands included filling vacant posts of teachers, cancelling complicated school uniform distribution process and not shutting down schools with less than 20 students.