Addition to Lokmat Property show news

Praising the work of 'Lokmat', municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey said that Lokmat is not limited to just newspapers but is working to give direction to the development of the city by making good use of this medium. Promoting good development works in the city and is also publishing detailed news of these works.

Builders are Vishwakarma of today

Builders have a great contribution in the development of the city. The ones who are creating a new society are literally 'Vishwakarma' of today. The government is working, but CREDAI has been instrumental in getting the city's green cover up and completing vaccination as much as possible. So that the city will be free from restrictions, appealed district collector Sunil Chavan.

Home prices will rise from April 1

Prices of construction materials have skyrocketed. Steel prices have risen by 64 per cent in the last six months. Today, steel is being sold for more than Rs 76 per kg, while cement prices have reached Rs 400 per bag. As a result, the total cost of construction has increased by 50 per cent. Builders are set to raise house prices from April 1, said Nitin Bagadia, president, Credai.

Single window scheme after March 31

Builders have to get permits from various government departments to set up housing projects. As a result, builders have to wait a long time for permits. Credai has been demanding a ‘single window scheme’ to save time and money. Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey said that after March 31, we will take a decision in this regard and soon we will start a single window scheme.