Additional CET for BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM to be held soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct an additional common entrance test (CET) for Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)/ Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)/Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) aspirants soon.

It may be noted that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) made the CET compulsory for admission to full-time undergraduate degree courses in BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM for the academic year 2024-25.

The State Government decided to follow the decision of the AICTE. The SCETC, the competent authority already conducted the CET in May end. Around 49 objections were raised against the questions of the test. Of them, 15 objections were valid. The experts reexamined 15 objections and found errors in four questions.

Meanwhile, those students who have not appeared for the test requested the Government to hold additional entrance test for the admissions. Following the instructions of the Government, the SCETC will conduct the entrance test soon.

Box

Schedule to be announced

The Cell urged the aspirants to visit the portal of the Cell as the schedule of additional CET would be announced in the next few days. The online test will have 100 multiple-choice questions based on Reasoning (Verbal as well as Arithmetic), English Language and General Awareness including questions on culture, current national, and international affairs, trade and commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, computer basics. There is no negative marking system for this test.