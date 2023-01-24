Adhyatmik Milan programme held

-Sadhvi Shri Madhusmitaji and Sadhvi Shri Trishala Kumari present

Aurangabad: An ‘Adhyatmik Milan’ programme of Sadhvi Shri Madhusmitaji and Sadhvi Shri Trishala Kumari was organised at the Terapanth Bhavan on Monday.

The song ‘Aaj Hamare Man Mandir’ presented by the group of host Shri Madhusmitaji enthralled the entire campus and the song ‘Madhur Milan ki Mangal Ghadiyan’ presented by the group of Sadhvi Trishala Kumariji made the present Dharma Sabha chant ‘Om Aham’. Sadhvi Madhusmitaji while addressing the gathering said that the glory of Dharma Sangh is our glory and our glory is the glory of Dharmasangh.

Dharma Sangh is Kuber's treasure, we can collect as much spiritual glory from it as we want. The Sangh of Dharma is like river Sindhu in which every conch shell shines like a pearl. Sadhvi Shriji said that meeting is a symbol of development and light. Love is the most beautiful color of life. Love is a great mantra, it has the power to control the whole world. Sabha president Kaushik Surana, Dr Anil Nahar, Madan Achha and others were present.