Administration to go ahead with demolition of Labor Colony

Collector in court all day

Aurangabad, May 6:

Demolition action will be taken against Vishwasnagar-Labor Colony, explained district collector Sunil Chavan. Chavan was in the Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court all day on Friday to hear the PIL in this case. The bench rejected the petition, the collector said.

On the other hand, BJP city district president Sanjay Kenekar demanded in a press conference that action should be taken only after rehabilitating the residents of Labor Colony. Opposing the demolition action, he demanded rehabilitation of the residents on similar grounds as of BDD Chawl in Worli.

Chavan said the court has given a clear verdict. To date, deadlines have often been set. But the action was delayed due to various reasons. At present, the buildings in the labour colony are in a dilapidated state and can lead to an accident during monsoon. The demolition will begin this week. The district administration and the police administration should be given full cooperation by accepting the decision given by the court.

Kenekar said that due to the technical error of the then divisional commissioner, the Labor Colony was not rehabilitated, so the people here had to struggle for more than 35 years. The Mahavikas Aghadi government should take a strategic decision regarding rehabilitation of the residents on the similar grounds that of the BDD chawl.