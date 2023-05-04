Admission ban imposed on 4 colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) imposed a ban on admissions on four colleges from the new academic year for the lack of required infrastructure and approved staff.

It may be noted that the academic section issued a notice to four colleges in four months for different reasons including irregularities in the examinations and not providing infrastructure, facilities and approved staff.

Four different panels were formed for these colleges.

The committee led by Dr Prashant Amrukat visited Valmikrao Davli College-Shendra, the panel led Dr Bhalchandra Waykar to Dr A P J Abdul Kalam College-Deollai, Dr Suresh Gaikwad panel to Govindrao Patil Jivrakh College-Kolwadi and Dr Chetna Sonakmble committee to C P College of Education.

Each committee visited the colleges and submitted its report to the vice chancellor stating that the educational institutes lack infrastructure, facilities and approved staff. The colleges were asked to submit their clarification by April 25.

On receiving clarification, VC Dr Pramod Yeole conducted a hearing of the colleges on Tuesday.

Students appealed not take admission to colleges

The university put a ban on one batch of each UG course B A, B Com and B Sc for the academic year 2023-24.

The intake of each course batch is 120. Bamu appealed to the students not to take admissions to the first year in the colleges due to restrictions.

De-affiliated in phased-manner

According to sources, the ban on admissions in the colleges indicated that they would be de-affiliated in a phased manner if they did not mend their ways.

1 college pays fine

The examination centres of Govindrao Jivrakh Patil College-Kolwadi and Valmikrao Dalvi College (Shendra) were cancelled for irregularities during the examination. A fine of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on each of them and a probe was also conducted.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli said that Govindrao Jivrakh Patil College paid the fine while it would be collected from Valmikrao Dalvi College with interest for not paying it within a given deadline. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that stern action would be taken for dereliction in examination works and committing irregularities.

Complaints to be lodged against false information

Each college will have to submit the compliance report within six months. Bamu will send an expert committee to continue the approval of the course or not. Complaints will be lodged against the college in the police if it provides false information to the panel.

These colleges will have to continue teaching second and third-year students with approved courses.