Admission date to UG, PG courses extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the last date of registration for the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses admissions up to July 15.

The online registration started on the Samarth portal for the courses in the university campuses on the basis of merit on June 5 and the last date was June 30. Following the orders of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, the last date of the admissions was extended up to July 15. Madhav Vagatkar, the Deputy Registrar of the Postgraduate Department appealed to the youths to register online through the Samarth portal.

Direct admission will be given to 56 UG courses based on the percentage of the 12th. The following courses are included in the direct admission. Bachelor of Vocational Studies (B.Voc), Industrial Automation and B.Voc - Automobile courses have 40 seats each. In the Journalism department, there are 40 seats in the BAMCJ course. The department-wise UG courses are as follows; Dramatics Department (BPA and BD), Fine Arts Department (BFA-Patting, Applied Arts), Printing Technology Department (Advanced Diploma in Printing Technology).

4-yr degree courses

As per the new educational policy, vocational and four-year degree courses are being started from the academic year 2025-26. In this, the 'Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Program' (AEDP) will be a four-year degree course. The other new courses are B.Sc (Hons)-Industrial Electronics, B.Sc (Hons)-Data Science, BCA- (Hons) and BA Psychology (Hons). B.Sc Data Science will have 30 seats and the remaining three courses will have 40 seats each. Students who have passed the 12th with Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be admitted for this course.

Registration date for PG admissions extended

Graduates to get direct admission in 56 departments on merit

The city campus of the Bamu has 46 departments while the Dharshiv sub-campus has 10 departments. More than 2,688 candidates registered for the 56 courses in the city and Dharashiv campuses.

Faculty-wise courses are as follows -

--Faculty of Science and Technology - 25 subjects which included M.Sc - Biochemistry, Botany, Forensic Science, Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Computer Science, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, M.Voc- - Automobile, Industrial Automation, Master of Rural Technology, Master of Conservation of Biodiversity and Printing Technology.

--Humanities faculty-- 21 subjects: MA Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, Archaeology, History, Marathi, Pali Buddhism, Political Science, Liberal Arts, Public Administration and LLM.

--Interdisciplinary faculty: Seven Courses-Master of Fine Art, MFA ( Research), MA (MCJ), M Lib, MPA, MA-Yoga Science and MA-Music.

--Faculty of Commerce: three courses-M Com, MIB and MCA