Admission for diploma in Hotel Mgmt & Surface Coating started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the admissions to the first year post-HSC Diploma courses in Hotel Management and Catering Technology and Surface Coating Technology for the academic year 2025-26.

The last date for application submission and uploading of required documents online is June 30. The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 2.

Eligibility criteria

--Those candidates who wish to take admission to a Diploma in Surface Coating Technology should have passed HSC Science with subjects English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

--A candidate who passed the 10 2/ HSC examination or its equivalent with at least 35% aggregate marks can apply for the post-HSC Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology

Candidates urged to read rules

Aspiring candidates are informed to read the Rules, process and instructions given in the Information Brochure carefully. The Information brochure is published on the website for download. Candidates can use the following websites.

--Diploma in hotel management and catering technology (https://hmct25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

--Diploma in Surface Coating Technology (https://sct25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)