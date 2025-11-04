Admission process for 11 B Sc-PMT courses begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for B. Sc. in Paramedical Technology (B. Sc. PMT) courses has begun in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the academic year 2025-26.

Those interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the college until November 12. Under the guidance of Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, the admission process is being implemented at the college level for 125 seats in 11 courses.

They are Blood Transfusion Technician, Laboratory Technician, Endoscopy Technician, Surgical Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, Cardiology Technician, Emergency Medicine, Neurology Technician, Radiotherapy Technician and Optometry Technician.

The application fee for the four-year course of three academic years and one year internship is Rs 400 for the open category and Rs 200 for the reserved category.

The application fee is to be paid online only.

Dr Vishnu Kanakute from Admission Committee and Sachin Aher and Shivlal Patil from CET Cell are taking efforts for the admission process.