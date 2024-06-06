Admission process for foreign students begins in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for international students for various certificates, diplomas, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses and Ph D research has begun within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for the academic year 2024-25.

The aspirants must apply online as offline application forms are not accepted. Candidates have to register through the link of foreign student registration available on the university portal on or before June 30.

If the applicant is submitting multiple applications, the applicant will have to use a different e-mail ID for each application. Each applicant will be assigned a different (unique) registration number. The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000, online for an application form.

Box

Instructions for candidates

--The candidate’s e-mail ID registered on the portal will be used for

communicating admission-related information.

--No field should be left blank in the form. The submitted form must be complete in all respects and incomplete forms will be summarily rejected.

-- After successful payment of fees, take a printout of the form, have it endorsed by the required authorities, and submit it by post or self to the Foreign Students Cell office.