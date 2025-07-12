Admission process for M Arch commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the Master of Architecture across the State for the academic year 2025-26 has started.

The last date of online registration of the application and uploading of required documents by the candidate is July 17. The registered candidates can get document verification and confirmation of the application form by online mode up to July 18. The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 20.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is the competent authority of admissions will release the final list on July 26. The fees for the general group are Rs 1200 while those 1000 for the reserved category.

Eligibility for registration

--The candidate should have passed a Bachelor's in Architecture or equivalent with at

least 50 pc aggregate marks (45 per cent marks for backwards classes) or equivalent CGPA.

--Also, the candidate should have obtained a non-zero score in the Postgraduate Entrance Test in Architecture (PGETA).

Must register on time

The registration of a candidate on the given deadline is important to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Those candidates registered after July 17 will be considered only for non-CAP seats. Applications confirmed by the e-Scrutiny centre or physical scrutiny centre after July 18 will only for eligible for the non-CAP seats.