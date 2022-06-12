Admission process PG courses to begin soon

Aurangabad, June 12:

The admission process to various postgraduate courses offered by the Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar Marathwada University (Bamu) will commence soon.

Online registration will be compulsory for admission to the departments for the academic year 2022-23.

The departments offer courses like M A in English, Political Science, History, Economics, Geography, M Com, M Sc in Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology, Environmental Science, Computer Science, M A-MCJ, and M Library.

The administration set up an Admission Committee which held its first meeting recently.

Admission seats in some of the departments were vacant last year. The administration will try to fill all the seats before the college’s admission process.

A schedule of the admission process was prepared and sent to vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole for approval. Once the VC approves the schedule that will be made public.

The whole admission process depends on the declaration of undergraduate course result. The UG examination has begun on June first and will conclude next by June 21.