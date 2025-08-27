Admission schedule for BAMS, BHMS & BUMS announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission schedule for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses for the academic year 2025-26 was announced.

The registration for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will commence on September 1st. It may be noted that the admission process for the MBBS and BDS has already started.

The registered candidates who did not get admission to these courses are waiting for the commencement of rounds for other health science courses, including BAMS, BHMS and BUMS.

As per the permisison of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), the CET Cell, the State level competent authority has decided to commence the process of

registration and counselling (CAP- Round 1 and Round 2).

The last date to apply for these courses is September 4. The candidates will have to upload a coloured copy of all original documents online. The provisional merit list will be displayed on September 6.

The registered candidates will be allowed to fill the preference form between September 8 and 10.’

The selection for the first CAP round will be released on September 12 while those who are selected will have to report to the institute with all the original documents and requisite fees by September 17. The CAP round two will start on September 27.