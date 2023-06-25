Admissions process for B HMCT commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the first year of a full-time four-year duration course in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (B. HMCT) has begun for the Academic Year 2023-24.

The last date for registration of application and uploading of required documents is July 3 while candidates can do document verification and confirmation of application form up to July 4. Those who are selected will get admission to the Government, University Managed Institutes and Departments and unaided private professional educational institutes.

The aspirants will get two options for document verification. The first is e-scrutiny while another is physical verification. In e-scrutiny mode, candidates as applications and documents will be verified and confirmed by the e-scrutiny centre through e-scrutiny mode.

For physical scrutiny, the candidate will visit the Physical Scrutiny Centre along with the required documents as per the allotted time slot for verification and confirmation. A receipt cum acknowledgement will be issued at the centre on the completion of the school. Candidates who have registered for MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2023 need not pay any fee.

Who can apply?

--HSC or its equivalent examination passed candidates who have obtained at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) in the 12th and non-zero score in B HMCT-CET are eligible for the admissions

--Also, the youths who have passed D. Voc stream in the same or allied sector can apply.