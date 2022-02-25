Adv Baheti donates blood for 48th time

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

Adv Akshay Baheti, noted in India Book of Records for blood donation on maximum occasions, has donated blood for 48th time recently. On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, he donated blood to create awareness amoung the people for blood donation. A record has been registered in his name for donating blood on 45 occasion till the age of 30 years. He has been congratulated from various strata of the society.