Adv Kishor Sant appointed as HC judge

Aurangabad, July 16:

Adv Kishor Chandrakant Sant of Aurangabad Division Bench of Bombay High Court has been appointed as the judge of Bombay High Court.

Sant is the 21st judge to be appointed as judged from Aurangabad Division Bench since its establishment in 1981. The notification of his appointment along with eight other judges at Bombay High Court was released by the additional secretary of the union Law and Justice department on Saturday.

Introduction of Adv Sant

Adv Sant is a native of Dindori in Nashik district and his primary education is completed here. He acquire a law degree from Nashik and come to the Aurangabad division bench in 1991. He worked as the junior to senior counsel Pravin Mahadik and also as a junior to retired Judge Bhimrao Naik at Mumbai and later with his son senior counsel Vinik Naik. He returned to Aurangabad in 1995 and started his legal practice on Aurangabad division bench since then. His wife Nilima Sant is presently the presiding officer of the District Consumer Forum at Jalna. Adv Sant was the district president of Grahak Panchayat established by Bindumadhav Joshi. He worked as a lawyer for Maharashtra Health Science University, Nashik and NABARD. He also represented Maharashtra union Public Service Commission at MAT and Supreme Court. He worked with the editorial board of Maharashtra Law Journal for the past 20 years.

Judges appointed from Aurangabad Division Bench so far

Justice B N Deshmukh, Justice N P Chapalgaonkar, Justice S B Mhase, Justice B H Marlapalle, Justice A B Naik, Justice N H Patil, Justice S B Deshmukh, Justice A H Joshi, Justice R M Borde, Justice S C Bora, Justice S S Shinde, Justice K U Chandiwal, Justice P B Varale, Justice S V Gangapurwala, Justice Sadhana S Jadhav, Justice S P Deshmukh, Justice R V Ghuge, Justice A D Upadhye, Justice N B Suryawanshi and Justice M G Sevalikar.