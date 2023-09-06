After 42 days dry spell, rain returns city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a 42-day gap, the city and adjoining areas experienced rain on Wednesday.

Except for one or two days in August, there was a dry spell since July 26. There was no rain even in September up to the fifth day of the month.

After cloudy sky, there was a light shower in some parts of the city for a short time this morning. Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 1.4 mm rainfall.

With clouds gathering in the sky, it started raining in the city and adjoining areas, at 9.30 pm, today again. Today’s maximum temperature was 32.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 20 degrees Celsius.The atmosphere of the city gradually changed because of drizzle.

The average annual rainfall of the district is 581 mm while it recorded 260 mm so far. It received 470 mm last year until September 5. Comparing this, there is a deficit of 150 mm of rainfall.

A total of 90 days (June, July and August) of monsoon passed. Of them, 50 days had a dry spell. August month registered the highest temperature in the season. Not just crops of Khariff season, but it had also an impact on the stock of small and medium dams along with Jayakwadi.