Agitation for MARTI begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Members of the Action Committee of Maulana Azad Research, Training Institute and Human Development (MARTI) started a two-day agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday to draw the attention of the State Government towards the pending decision about MARTI.

It may be noted that the State Government promised in the Assembly winter session held at Nagpur in December 2023 to make an announcement about MARTI.

Members of Action Committee submitted memorandum, letters to the ministers and staged agitations for the demand of MARTI online line of Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti) and Tribal Research and Training Institute (TARTI).

Their demand has not been fulfilled.

So, they started a two-day agitation in Mumbai. Adv Azhar Pathan, adv Wasim Qureshi, Saheb Pathan, Syed Nabi-ul-Zama, Pathan Samiullah and others were present.