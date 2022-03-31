Agitation in Bamu demanding to withdraw research guide of Dr Bhadange

Aurangabad, March 31:

Members of different students, youth and teachers unions staged ‘Bheek Mango’ agitation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday demanding to withdraw the research guide of Dr Ujjwala Bhadange for demanding money from a researcher.

Dr Ujjwala Bhadange, the head of the Education Department of Bamu, demanded Rs 50,000 from a Ph D researcher. The audio clip of the communication between Dr Bhadange and the researchers went viral on social media, creating a sensation in the education field. The agitators demanded the withdrawal research guide of the department head.

The agitators collected money in the agitation and handed it over to VC to pay the department head.

They also demanded that Dr Bhadange was recruited from a university fund illegally and it should be probed. Their agitation met Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and demanded stern action against her.

Dr Shankar Ambhore, Nagraj Gaikwad, Vijay Subukde, Gunaranta Sonawne, Lokesh Kamble and others were present.