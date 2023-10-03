Agitators paste memorandum on office doors over officers’ absence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of agitators pasted their memorandum on the office door of the social justice department of the city on Tuesday morning over the absence of officers in the office.

President of Parivartanvadi Chalval Rahul Makasare said that the Government implements various schemes through the department for the upliftment of scheduled caste and neo-Buddhist community members.

He said that no junior office is found in the office because of harassment from the seniors or do not seek funds for the schemes.

Many schemes are pending. Hundreds of members of the organisation gathered in the city office of Social Welfare Department to draw attention towards pending schemes. However, the agitators did not find any office present in the office.

As a protest, the agitators pasted the memorandum copy on the door of the office of the assistant social welfare officer.

They also warned of taking out a morcha if no planning for the schemes is made in the coming 15 days.

The demands of agitators included depositing scholarships in the account of beneficiaries, the fund amount in Ramai Awas Yojana should be doubled and the caste certificate should not be considered as residential proof.

They said that many students who are in rural colleges should also be given the benefit of the scholarship as many colleges were opened in rural areas due to insufficient space in the city. Prakash Ujgire, Aditya Ragade, Sagar Narwade and others were present.