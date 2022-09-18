Agrasen Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav celebration begins

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Members of Agrawal Sabha started the celebration of Shri Agrasen Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav on Saturday.

Many programmes and competitions are being organised as part of the celebration.

Contests like ‘Fireless Cooking, Kabaddi, Bottle Decoration with Waste, Rangoli, Hum Hai Kamal Ke, Treasure Hunt, Saas-Bahu Ke Sunhere Pal and Jhalak Dikhhlaja (Dance) were held on the first day.

Painting, Slogan, Running, Double Player Carrom, Music competitions, snake and ladder, and Tricycle Race received a good response on Sunday, the second day of the celebration.

The Agrasen Turf Cricket League will be held on September 23 followed by the Boogie Woogie Dance contest and Anand Mela on September 24, Badminton, Table Tennis, Chess, Ludo, PowerPoint Presentation competitions, and one-minute fun game-one the spot on September 25.

A musical programme will be held on the evening of the next Sunday. All the contests will be conducted at Agrasen Bhavan in Cidco.

Agrawal Sabha president Satyanarayan Agrawal appealed to the community members to avail of the programmes and contests.

Agrawal Mahila Samit, Agrawal Yuva Manch, Agrawal Bahu Beti Mandal, and Agrasen Bhavan Samiti officer-bearers are taking efforts for the success of the events.

Vehicle rally-Shobayatra on Sept 26

Agrawal Samaj will celebrate Jayanti of Agrasen Maharaj in the city on September 26. Ekta Vehicle Rally-Shobhayatra, the main attraction of the celebration will be taken out from Gandhiputla Chowk, Shahganj, at 3 pm on Monday.

It will culminate at Agrasen Bhavan, after passing through City Chowk, Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Kranti Chowk, Jalna Road, Agrasen Chowk and Cidco Connaught Place.