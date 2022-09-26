Agrasen Maharaj, Shiv-Parvati appear in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Agrasen Maharaj, Madhvi Devi, Shiv - Parvati, Radha - Krishna, Hanuman appeared in the city through tableaux during the procession organised to mark Chhatrapati Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on Monday. Devotees shouted slogans and dance to the tune of Dhol - Tasha. The entire city was echoed with the slogan of ‘Agrasen Maharaj Ki Jay’.

The procession was started from Shahgunj. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Agrawal Sabha president Satyanarayan Agrawal, vice president Jagdish Agrawal, secretary Rajesh Taksali, joint secretary Sanjay Tibdiwala, treasurer Subhash Bharuka, women committee president Kavita Bansal, secretary Manish Bharuka, Dr Sushil Bharuka, Anand Bharuka, Nitin Bagdiya and others were present.

The procession passed through Gandhi Statue, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Kranti Chowk, Jalna Road, Agrasen Chowk, Cannought Place and culminated at Shri Agrasen Bhavan. Chief guest CA Shiv Bhartiya and former president Ramesh Agrawal were felicitated on the occasion by Satyanarayan Agrawal. The winners of various competitions were given prizes.

Agrawal Yuva Manch president Anup Agrawal, secretary Mukesh Agrawal, Nikita Agrawal, Sheetal Agrawal, Vinod Agrawal, Ashish Agrawal, Rajkumar Agrawal, Nidhi Agrawal, Nirmala Agrawal, Sunita Agrawal, Uma Agrawal, Usha Bharuka, Malti Gupta, Chetna Agrawal, Vishnu Agrawal, Manish Agrawal, Omprakash Agrawal, Kunjbihari Agrawal, Rajkumar Agrawal, Ganesh Agrawal, Kiran Bharuka, Jaikumar Bharuka, Gopal Agrawal, Vinod Agrawal, Pawan Agrawal, Deepak Gupta, Balaram Agrawal and others were present.

The tableaux of Agrasen Maharaj, Madhvi Devi, Shiv - Parvati, Radha - Krishna, Hanuman attracted the attention of the people. People participated in the procession on various vehicles. Many youngsters participated on bikes.