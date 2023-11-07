AgroZee organics wins first prize in food processing start-up challenge

Mahesh Londhe's startup incubated at MAGIC develops technology for long-term storage of bulk grains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : AgroZee Organics, a startup incubated at MAGIC, has won the first prize in the world start-up grand challenge organized by the union ministry of food processing. The award was presented by the President Droupadi Murmu at the 'World Food India 2023' event in New Delhi on Sunday.

AgroZee Organics has developed a technology for long-term storage of bulk grains, which can help to reduce food wastage and improve food security. The company has been working with MAGIC for the past three years to overcome the specific issues and challenges associated with storing bulk grains. union food processing industries minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, secretary Anita Praveen were present.

About AgroZee Organics

Mahesh Londhe, director, Agro Zee Organics said that the startup focuses on providing healthy and nutritious food alternatives to the public. The company purchases raw millet grains from farmers in Maharashtra and other states, and adds value to them through women's self-help groups. The startup also encourages the farmers to adopt natural production methods and to provide consumers with hygienic food with high nutritional value. This award will encourage entrepreneurship among new entrepreneurs.