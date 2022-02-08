AHAR demands to restore timings of restaurants

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) recently met state industry minister Subhash Desai and submitted a memorandum demanding to restore regular timings of restaurants in Aurangabad. Desai immediately called up the collector and asked him to extend the timings of restaurants with complete adherence to all covid protocols.

Giving more information, the members said that the principal secretary had laid down some criteria for opening up restaurants and hotels. However, restrictions on hotels and restaurants in some districts including Aurangabad were not lifted. This added to the losses and increase in local unemployment. The association brought to the notice of the minister that extending timings of the hotels will reduce crowding at restaurants and ensure compliance of covid appropriate behavior. AHAR also requested the minister to reconsider the 15 per cent hike in excise fees which the industry won’t be able to bear.

Prompt action by the minister

Shivanand Shetty, president, AHAR said, “The restaurants in Aurangabad district were being pushed further into losses because of non-restoration of timings and hence we met up with the minister. We wholeheartedly thank him for his prompt action in speaking to the district collector on the issue. The re-opening of businesses will also attract fresh investments thereby generating local employment opportunities.”