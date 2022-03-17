AI Mumbai, Delhi services on daily basis from March 27

Aurangabad, March 17:

Air India has announced to operate the Mumbai - Aurangabad as well ass Delhi - Aurangabad - Delhi flights daily from March 27.

The domestic air services were hampered due to the Corona crisis. The Air India flight operates from the city for Mumbai and Delhi were on daily basis, but were operated on a few days in the week after the outburst of the third Corona wave.

Now, the Air India administration has announced to regularise these two flights daily from March 27 during the summer schedule, informed Sunit Kothari, chairman of civil aviation committee, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation.