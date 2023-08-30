AIC Bamu Foundation selected for National Incubator Capacity Devp Prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Atal Incubation Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy Foundation (AIC Bamu Foundation) was selected for the National Incubator Capacity Development Programme (NICDP).

Chief Executive Officer of the centre Amit Ranjan said that the AIC would empower the rural youths and rural innovators to create Startup Bharat sustainably and tap newly set-up incubators in the tier-III and IV cities within the jurisdiction of the university and empower them through the programme.

Dr Pramod Yeole, the university's Vice Chancellor said “The NICDP was launched to help build quality incubators across the country with an emphasis towards tier-2 and 3 cities and encourage cross-learning from larger cities and lighthouse incubators to address the needs of startups building for Bharat.”

What is the National Incubator Capacity Development Prog?

The NICDP is a joint initiative by Invest India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and Villgro. The partnership has selected the top 25 incubators that will go through a three-month mentorship, advisory, and capacity-building program. The programme adopts a cohort-based hybrid approach to enhance the skills and abilities of the incubators.