AIC launches ‘Spoke Centre’

Aurangabad, July 13:

The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has opened a ‘Spoke Centre’ at Shreeyash College of Engineering.

The Centre will provide a platform for start-ups to turn their innovative ideas into a sustainable industry.

The start-ups through the Centre will also get office space, mentoring support (technical/industrial), marketing, legal, network, and industrial project support.

Chief Executive Officer of AIC Amit Ranjan said that the main objective of the college-level centre is to encourage students. College principal Dr Ramkisan Pawar said that students should avail of the facilities of the centre.

President of the college education society Basavraj Mangrule, Spoke Centre manager Dr Navin Khandare, Dr Ganesh Tapadia, Col Joy Daniel, Dr P K Mashalkar, Dr Ulhas Tande, Dr A N Shaikh and others were present.