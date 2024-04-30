AIMIM canvassing gains momentum in urban and rural sectors!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The geographical boundary of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency comprises 20.60 lakh voters who will be casting their votes through 2,040 polling stations on May 13. The canvassing will stop on May 11. Hence to encash the 12 days, the AIMIM under the leadership of father and son seems to have sped up its campaigning and canvassing in the urban as well as rural sectors. The candidate and sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel is covering urban areas from morning to night, while his son Bilal is also working in rural parts of the constituency.

The association of AIMIM and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was a strong point in the last LS election. Imtiaz Jaleel polled 2.63 lakh votes from all three assembly constituencies - Aurangabad (East, West, and Central) of the city, while Sena-BJP candidate Chandrakant Khaire polled 1.83 lakh; Congress candidate Subhash Zambad secured 43,846 votes and Harshawardhan Jadhav got 93,916 votes only.

The past response from the urban sector prompted MIM to focus on attracting city voters and changing the canvassing and campaigning pattern in LS 2024 polls. The candidate through is trying his best to attract the votes of minorities as well as other communities.

MIM indirectly tried its best to seek VBA’s support in the election but was in vain. Hence, the party formed one group to woo Dalit voters. The group has been given the responsibility of meeting priests and prominent citizens of the Dalit community. The other leaders in the party are also given different responsibilities like holding meetings in the city.

In the urban sector, the MP is campaigning from 10 am. Focussing on meetings and corner meetings during the daytime and in the evenings, he is conducting gate meetings. Meanwhile, his son Bilal is also conducting meetings in Ranjangaon, Khuldabad etc areas.