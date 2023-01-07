Air passengers face convenience on second day

Aurangabad

The air passengers going to Delhi and Mumbai by Air India flights faced severe inconvenience even on the second day on Saturday. Both the flights were around 2 hours late due to bad weather.

When tried to contact the Air India officers, no response was received from them.

Air India’s morning flights to Delhi and Mumbai had to wait in the sky around Chikalthana airport on Friday due to mist and bad light. Both the flights had to return back due to bad weather.