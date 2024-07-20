Air passengers hit 2nd day; Mum, Hyd, Ngp-Goa flights cancellation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo passengers faced a lot of inconvenience on the consecutive second day on Saturday with the cancellation of morning flights of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Nagpur-Goa.

Moreover, IndiGo's night flight, schedule of which was revised frequently for the past few days, was also delayed today. Passengers expressed their anger as their planning was disturbed by the delay.

IndiGo's flight services were affected due to Microsoft's server failure in the morning. The closure of the boarding pass process forced IndiGo to complete most of the process manually.

It was said that the system was restored Friday late at night. However, the passengers had to face inconvenience on Saturday as the flight was cancelled.

The flight which was to arrive at 6.15 am and leave for Mumbai at 6.45 am was cancelled on Saturday. The flight that was to arrive at 8.45 am and return to Hyderabad around 9 am, was cancelled. The Lucknow-Nagpur-Goa-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Goa-Nagpur-Lucknow flights were also cancelled.

Passengers from Mumbai and Hyderabad received the information about the flight cancellation in advance. However, the passengers going to Goa and Nagpur arrived at the airport of the city as per the flight schedule, but the passengers had to return on learning late that the flight was cancelled. With the delay of the night Mumbai flight, the passengers had to wait at the airport.

IndiGo offers 78-seater flights from Mumbai and Hyderabad to Goa and Nagpur. Passengers going to Goa said that they were given the option to go to Goa via Mumbai, Hyderabad by next day flight or night flight. IndiGo officials said the flight was cancelled because of bad weather at Nagpur, while the Hyderabad flight was cancelled due to technical reasons.