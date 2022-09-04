Air service closed in city; continues from Shirdi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Spice Jet, TruJet discontinued its air services from the city due to Corona Crimes. As a result, the connectivity of the city to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad hampered. However, after the relazation of Corona guidelines, SpiceJet instead of resuming the service from the city started a new air service from Shirdi. Hence, it is clear from it once again that the airlines are preferring Shirdi to Aurangabad.

Presently, Air India, Indigo and FlyBig airlines flights are available from the city for Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. are available from the city. FlyBig has started the Hyderabad service, but it has been suspended temporarily due to technical problem.The air services to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad were hampered due to Corona. The passengers are waiting for the resuming of these services.

After closing the services from Aurangabad, SpiceJet started Shirdi - Channai, Shirdi - Bengaluru, Shirdi - Hyderabad services.