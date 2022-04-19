Airport can take 30 flights a day, but only five fly

Efforts are required for new flights at airport: Expansion will be beneficial, but first increase connectivity

Aurangabad, April 19:

Expansion of Chikalthana international airport is awaited. However, at present, the airport can handle up to 30 flights a day, with only five flights actually taking off. The Boeing 777-300 ER will soon be able to land at the airport after the completion of the work of the turning pad. Therefore, efforts are being made to increase the air connectivity of Aurangabad.

At present, two flights to Delhi, two to Mumbai and one to Hyderabad are being operated by Air India and IndiGo. The increase in the number of aircraft flying from Aurangabad started in 2019, but the corona affected the flight operations. Efforts are now being made by the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation's Civil Aviation Committee, Aurangabad Air Connectivity Aviation Group, entrepreneurs, public representatives and the airport authority to augment the airline from Aurangabad once again. It is expected to get support from the government.

What after the expansion

182 acres of land will be acquired for the expansion of the runway. The process of joint counting and marking was completed last year in connection with land acquisition. Extending runways, constructing parallel taxiways and providing facilities will be available to airlines. With the development of the runway, large aircraft like Airbus will be able to land at Aurangabad airport.

Efforts for aviation growth

The airport can currently handle up to 30 flights. Efforts are being made by the airport authority to increase the number of flights. Turning pad work is currently underway at the airport. It could also land a Boeing 777-300 ER, said DG Salve, director, Chikalthana international airport.

New airline soon

Fly Big Company will soon start from Aurangabad. The slot will be available after getting the flight permission from DGCA and then the booking will start. Some staff of Indore airport may be deployed at Aurangabad. The flight schedule from Aurangabad will be clear in the next few days, said Akshay Chabukaswar, member, aviation group.