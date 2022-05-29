Airport runway expansion alignment to change

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 29:

Around Rs 500 crores will be needed for the land acquisition for the expansion of the runway of the Chikalthana Airport. To save the properties to be acquire the lands for the expansion, the alignment of the runway will be changed. Now, around 35 acres land will be reduced in the new alignment plan. The runway will be now expanded in 147 acres land.

The district administration has submitted a proposal for the land acquisition to the Airport Authority of India (AAI)in November, 2021. After six months a committee led by deputy district collector Prabhoya Muley was established for the land acquisition. A proposal was submitted to the concerned department for the evaluation of 182 acres land in Chikalthana, Mukundwadi and Murtuzapur area. Around 1200 houses had to be demolished for the Airport expansion.

In the new plan, the alignment of the runway will be changed and the expansion will be done in 147 acres area. The properties will not be destructed as the farmers of the Chikalthana area are ready to give their land for expansion. The length of present runway is 9,300 feet which will be increased to 12,000 feet. The open land of the farmers will be acquired and hence residential area will be saved. For this new alignment around 37 acres land will be less than the original plan.

The committee is now working on the estimation of the new plan. The member secretary is tehsildar Jyoti Pawar and other members are sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, airport director D G Salve, S S Kharvadkar, Dushyant Koli and others.