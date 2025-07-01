Airport to witness operation of international flight by winter?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

About a month ago, three officers from the Bureau of Immigration reviewed the facilities prepared for international air travellers at Chikalthana Airport. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is now awaiting the report from this inspection, which will determine the future course of international flight services from the airport. Approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the Immigration Check Post (ICP) is also still pending. This raises the question, will international flights finally begin from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at least by winter?

The three officers inspected the international passenger facilities at the airport to assess whether they meet the required standards for international flights, and whether any changes are necessary. So far, the report has not been received, but sources from the airport suggest that some modifications may be needed.

Eyes on Bangkok flight

Air Asia had shown interest in launching a Bangkok flight about a year ago. However, the airline has been waiting for the Ministry of Home Affairs to approve the ICP. Passengers are keenly watching to see when this international flight service will finally begin.

What facilities are ready at the airport?

The airport administration has made separate arrangements for handling international flights. Separate entry and exit areas have been created for international passengers. Dedicated space has been assigned for passport and visa verification and for immigration officers. Immigration counters have been set up. In addition, a special screening room has been prepared to question or inspect suspicious individuals if needed.