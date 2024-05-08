AISA to embrace AI, incorporate new technology for upcoming term

-Suhas Lanke elected as the new president, Abhijit Bhalkikar as secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) recently unveiled its new executive committee for the year 2024-25, led by Suhas Lanke of Hitech Computers as new president. Lanke announced three key projects for the upcoming term, focusing on improved industry-supplier relations, embracing AI and incorporating new technologies.

AISA, is a prominent organization related to the industrial sector. The programme was held in the city recently. Ramesh Vaidya of Versa Group of Industries was present as the chief guest and deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar was the keynote speaker. Outgoing secretary Rahul Jaju and president Jayaraj Patil presented the report of last year's work. Election officer Suraj Dumane administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new executive board. The new executive includes Abhijit Bhalkikar of BK Hydraulic (secretary), Haresh Patel (treasurer), Amit Korde, Dattatray Bedde and Nilesh Totla (Vice President), Mayur Jalnawala (Joint Sec), Mahavir Patni (Public Relations Officer). Bhausaheb Gawli, Jitendra Dobole, Milind Umdikar, SM Pawar, Sagar Malani, Sandeep Gorde, Shyam Patil, Sujit Korde, Swapnil Baheti, Tukaram Jadhav, Vishalanand Vaikos and Ketan Ratnaparkhi (Board of Directors). A large number of Aisa members attended the event.

-Lanke's plans for new term

Speaking to Lokmat Times, Lanke announced initiatives to strengthen industry-supplier relations and embrace technological advancements which include:

-Bridging the gap between customer requirements and supplier offerings. AISA will work to ensure suppliers understand specific industry needs and can provide high-quality goods.

-Emphasizes the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for improved business outcomes. AISA plans to introduce AISA- Artificial Intelligence Success Achievers, an initiative focused on leveraging AI to identify specific industry requirements in today's rapidly changing technological landscape.

-Address the gap between industry and educational institutions. AISA plans to collaborate with engineering colleges to train students through seminars and workshops. This will help bridge the gap between current industry requirements and student skill sets.